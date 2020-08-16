1/1
LARRY CLIFFORD ROGERS
1936 - 2020
Larry Clifford Rogers died on August 8, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1936 to Roger C. Rogers and Mary Evelyn Duncan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, & friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roger C Rogers and Mary Evelyn Duncan. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Rogers; his daughters, Gaylyn Dieringer (John Vanderkam), Terrie Dechert (Tommy) & Cindy Ellis (Jimi); grandsons, Brandon Dechert, Derek Dieringer (Katie), Collin Dieringer (Linley), & Nolan Ellis and 6 great-grandchildren. His sister Shirley Burns, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry spent his life in San Antonio, earned his journeyman license as an electrician through IBEW, Local 60 and later Owner of L.C.R. Electric, Inc. He enjoyed his love of antique cars and the people he met along the way. We will miss his love and sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers you can make donations to Sempermax Support Fund, P.O. Box 54, Rural Retreat, Virginia 24368. Teed Off at Cancer, 27726 Laurel Bloom, San Antonio, TX 78260, or a charity of your choice.

Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 13, 2020
So sorry to hear, and my heart goes out to his girls. He was one in a million! I haven't seen him in a very long time, but remember him well from all those years ago on Deer Ridge Dr. My prayers are with you as you go through this difficult time.
LESLIE WEBER
Family Friend
August 12, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, Carol.
Dick Davies
Friend
