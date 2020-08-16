Larry Clifford Rogers died on August 8, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1936 to Roger C. Rogers and Mary Evelyn Duncan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, & friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roger C Rogers and Mary Evelyn Duncan. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Rogers; his daughters, Gaylyn Dieringer (John Vanderkam), Terrie Dechert (Tommy) & Cindy Ellis (Jimi); grandsons, Brandon Dechert, Derek Dieringer (Katie), Collin Dieringer (Linley), & Nolan Ellis and 6 great-grandchildren. His sister Shirley Burns, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Larry spent his life in San Antonio, earned his journeyman license as an electrician through IBEW, Local 60 and later Owner of L.C.R. Electric, Inc. He enjoyed his love of antique cars and the people he met along the way. We will miss his love and sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers you can make donations to Sempermax Support Fund, P.O. Box 54, Rural Retreat, Virginia 24368. Teed Off at Cancer, 27726 Laurel Bloom, San Antonio, TX 78260, or a charity of your choice.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with