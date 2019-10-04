Home

Eckols Funeral Home, Inc.
420 West Live Oak Street
Kenedy, TX 78119
(830) 583-2533
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eckols Funeral Home, Inc.
420 West Live Oak Street
Kenedy, TX 78119
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Karnes City, TX
Larry Constance Hedtke


1946 - 2019
Larry Constance Hedtke Obituary

Larry Hedtke passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Larry was born October 2, 1946, to Gustav and Viola Hedtke in Karnes County. He was a graduate of Karnes City High School, and attended San Antonio College. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a medic for two years, and was a proud Vietnam veteran.

Larry married Beverly Deskin on August 19, 1972, in Karnes City. For almost 40 years he worked for Farm Bureau family and clients. Larry also served on many local boards and councils. Larry loved shredding on his tractor, and said this was where he did his best thinking. He loved gardening, boating, his country, Karnes County, and the Ojo Rojo ranch.

Most of all Larry loved his family and friends, and his beloved dog, Cinco.

Visitation Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at Eckol Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Karnes City, Texas. Services to conclude at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CTRC San Antonio https://www.uthscsa.edu or the .

Published in Express-News on Oct. 4, 2019
