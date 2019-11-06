San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Dr. Larry Dean Swain of San Antonio passed from this life on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. Larry was a respected biomedical researcher in the area. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Porter Loring Mortuary North on 2102 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232. A visitation will follow at 5:00 PM. A full obituary can be found on the Porter Loring website at porterloring.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Larry's memory to MD Anderson Cancer Research Center.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 6, 2019
