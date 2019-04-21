|
October 15, 1941 - April 18, 2019
Larry Ervin Bourquin, age 77, of Rio Medina, passed away on Apr. 18, 2019. He was born Oct. 15, 1941 in San Antonio. Survived by his wife, Carolyn Bourquin; children, Diane Beck (Terry), Debra Graff (Royce), Dwayne Bourquin, Darrell Bourquin, Donna Davisson (Erik) and Denise Ferrelli (Dave); grandchildren, Bridget Crumpley (Steven), Brooke Beck (Wesley), Mitchell Graff (Laiken), Jared Graff (Joanna), Brendon Graff (Callie), Lee Bourquin, Katelyn Bourquin (Colt), Luke Davisson, Derek Davisson, Leah Davisson, Alyssa Davisson, Dylan Buck, Brittany Buck (Derek), Hannah Ferrelli; great grand children, Mason and Claire Graff with a grand daughter and grandson "on the way"; brother, Stephen Bourquin (Beth); sister, Patsy Allen. Preceded in death by parents, Ervin and Thelma Bourquin; daughter-in-law, Kelli Bourquin; brother, Dr. Al W. Bourquin and brother- in-law, Jimmy Allen.
Visitation: Fri., Apr. 26th at St. Louis Catholic Church at 5:30 pm, with the Holy Rosary at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection: Sat., Apr. 27th at 10 am at St. Louis Catholic Church.
A Committal Service will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to St. Louis School. Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019