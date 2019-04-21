Home

Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
(830) 931-2221
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Larry Ervin Bourquin


Larry Ervin Bourquin


1941 - 2019 Obituary
Larry Ervin Bourquin Obituary
October 15, 1941 - April 18, 2019
Larry Ervin Bourquin, age 77, of Rio Medina, passed away on Apr. 18, 2019. He was born Oct. 15, 1941 in San Antonio. Survived by his wife, Carolyn Bourquin; children, Diane Beck (Terry), Debra Graff (Royce), Dwayne Bourquin, Darrell Bourquin, Donna Davisson (Erik) and Denise Ferrelli (Dave); grandchildren, Bridget Crumpley (Steven), Brooke Beck (Wesley), Mitchell Graff (Laiken), Jared Graff (Joanna), Brendon Graff (Callie), Lee Bourquin, Katelyn Bourquin (Colt), Luke Davisson, Derek Davisson, Leah Davisson, Alyssa Davisson, Dylan Buck, Brittany Buck (Derek), Hannah Ferrelli; great grand children, Mason and Claire Graff with a grand daughter and grandson "on the way"; brother, Stephen Bourquin (Beth); sister, Patsy Allen. Preceded in death by parents, Ervin and Thelma Bourquin; daughter-in-law, Kelli Bourquin; brother, Dr. Al W. Bourquin and brother- in-law, Jimmy Allen.
Visitation: Fri., Apr. 26th at St. Louis Catholic Church at 5:30 pm, with the Holy Rosary at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection: Sat., Apr. 27th at 10 am at St. Louis Catholic Church.
A Committal Service will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to St. Louis School. Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
