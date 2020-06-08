LARRY GAWLIK
Larry Gawlik, age 68, of San Antonio entered God's Kingdom on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born on December 6, 1951 in Kenedy, Texas to Emil and Eleanor Gawlik.

Larry was preceded in death by his father Emil.

He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Dworaczyk Gawlik, his daughters, Shelly Garza (Arturo) and Jeanette Hoffmann (Greg), his brothers, Willie (Roe) Gawlik and Glenn Gawlik. His is also survived by several cousins and a nephew.

He enjoyed baseball, football, hunting and fishing. Larry excelled in baseball starting at the Houston Terrace Little League and on to the Babe Ruth League at Commanche Park. He later played in the Hot Wells, Spanish American League and the Blue Bonnet League. He finished his playing days in the Men's Senior Baseball League.

Visitation: Tuesday, June 9, from 5-7 PM Dellcrest Funeral Home, 2023 SWW White Rd, San Antonio (Rosary at 7:00).

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, June 10 at 11 AM St. Benedict Church, 4535 Lord Rd. San Antonio. Interment will be at St. Ann's Cemetery in Kosciusko.

Father Jarzombek of St. Ann Catholic Church of Koscuisko will officiate funeral and graveside services.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dellcrest Funeral Home
2023 South WW White Road
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 337-4082
