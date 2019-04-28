|
SEPTEMBER 19, 1960 - APRIL 23, 2019
2 Timothy 4:7
I have fought the good fight
I have finished the race
I have kept the faith.
Our beloved husband and father, Larry J. Arzola, 58, went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2019. He was born on September 19, 1960 to Raphael and Lazara J. Arzola in San Antonio, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Ralph Arzola. He is survived by his wife, Debra Anna Anguiano-Arzola; his children, Rafael Anguiano-Arzola and Reagan Anguiano-Arzola; brothers, David Arzola (Trudy), Gilbert Arzola (Cynthia); and numerous extended family and friends.
Visitation will begin on Monday, April 29, at 3:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, April 30, at 10:00 A.M. at Benedict Catholic Church. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery # 3.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to , 1100 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78209.
