|
|
Larry John Steenman went to be with Jesus on March 3, 2020 at age 82.
Born in San Antonio on June 27, 1937, Larry was a man of God who served his country in the US Navy as an Electronics Technician. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the Reserves in 1980 and supported the US Air Force at Kelly Air Force Base until his civilian retirement in 1997. He was a member of the Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship in Southside San Antonio and Aglow for many years. His parents Lawrence and Lena Steenman preceded him in death. Survivors include his beloved wife Bessie Lu, sons Daryl and Brian, daughter-in-law Barbara, and grandchildren Teresa and Oliver. Larry was a devoted Christian with an extensive, loving church family.
Visitation will begin on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 5, 2020