Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Cheever
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Joe Cheever

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Joe Cheever Obituary

Larry Joe Cheever, born on February 16, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas to True Stanhope and Betty Alfredda Cheever, passed away on February 6, 2020 at the age of 72. Mr. Cheever served honorably in both the U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Air Force Reserve. He began work at Kelly Air Force Base in 1966, retiring from there in 2001 and was a member of the Helotes AF and AM Lodge # 1429. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Helen H. Cheever; daughters: Marlana L. (Richard) Janysek, Jennifer F. Cheever, and Lauren K. Cheever; sons: Larry J. (Adriana) Cheever, Jr., and Daniel J. Cheever; 4 grandchildren, 1 nephew and 4 nieces; and special thanks to his Brother-in-Law and caregiver, Louis Herrera, Jr.

SERVICES

Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM.

Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church with interment to follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery #2. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Parkinson's Research. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.

Arrangements with:

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -