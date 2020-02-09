|
|
Larry Joe Cheever, born on February 16, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas to True Stanhope and Betty Alfredda Cheever, passed away on February 6, 2020 at the age of 72. Mr. Cheever served honorably in both the U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Air Force Reserve. He began work at Kelly Air Force Base in 1966, retiring from there in 2001 and was a member of the Helotes AF and AM Lodge # 1429. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Helen H. Cheever; daughters: Marlana L. (Richard) Janysek, Jennifer F. Cheever, and Lauren K. Cheever; sons: Larry J. (Adriana) Cheever, Jr., and Daniel J. Cheever; 4 grandchildren, 1 nephew and 4 nieces; and special thanks to his Brother-in-Law and caregiver, Louis Herrera, Jr.SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM.
Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church with interment to follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery #2. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his honor to Parkinson's Research. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020