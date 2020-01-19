|
|
Larry K. Reed born July 7, 1953 to Samuel and Nelva Reed passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 16, 2020 at the age of 66.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Amanda Sue Klaehn.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Carol A. Reed, sons Asa Jacob Reed (Jenny), Jason Wesley Reed (Barbara), nine grandchildren Michael, Asa, Wesley, Wyatt, Tara, Erin, Emma, Savannah, Tucker, brothers Sam Reed, Michael Reed and numerous other family members and friends.
Larry retired as a Firefighter after working with the San Antonio Fire Department for 30 years and Castle Hills Fire Department for 2 years.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting.
A 12:00 p.m., Chapel Service will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North in San Antonio, TX.
Graveside service to follow in Center Point Cemetery, Center Point, TX at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020