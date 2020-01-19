Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry K. Reed


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry K. Reed Obituary

Larry K. Reed born July 7, 1953 to Samuel and Nelva Reed passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 16, 2020 at the age of 66.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Amanda Sue Klaehn.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Carol A. Reed, sons Asa Jacob Reed (Jenny), Jason Wesley Reed (Barbara), nine grandchildren Michael, Asa, Wesley, Wyatt, Tara, Erin, Emma, Savannah, Tucker, brothers Sam Reed, Michael Reed and numerous other family members and friends.

Larry retired as a Firefighter after working with the San Antonio Fire Department for 30 years and Castle Hills Fire Department for 2 years.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and hunting.

A 12:00 p.m., Chapel Service will be celebrated on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North in San Antonio, TX.

Graveside service to follow in Center Point Cemetery, Center Point, TX at 2:30 p.m.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -