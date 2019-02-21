|
January 13, 1937 - February 19, 2019
Larry Joseph Larroquette was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Percy Julian Larroquette and Grace Masilla Larroquette. He departed February 19, 2019, San Antonio, Texas at the age of 82.
Larry is survived by his wife, Suzan Folks Larroquette; sons, Lenny Larroquette and wife Allison, and Jerry Larroquette and wife Lori; five grandchildren: Cody, Matthew, Austin, Jacob and Sarah. He is also survived by his two sisters, Betty Bayhi, and Sandra Tobin.
Larry spent his career as a Contractor Joiner for Avondale Shipyards, New Orleans, LA, and in later years in the same capacity for Hopeman Brothers Shipyards in Newport News, VA. While living in Metairie, LA, Larry and Suzan were members of St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church; and while living in Bonsall, outside of San Diego, were members of The Church of the Nativity Catholic Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Larry was also a longtime member of the Vista Art Gallery, Vista, CA where he won numerous awards for his digital art. He had a special gift of great kindness, patience, and gentleness which made everyone feel welcome and comfortable in his presence.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 21, 2019