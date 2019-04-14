|
|
December 3, 1949 - April 2, 2019
Larry "Rabbit" Orozco, age 69, entered eternal rest April 2,2019. A native of San Antonio,TX, born to Ignacio and Sybil(Trotter) Orozco on December 3,1949; he now reunites with his parents.
Larry served his country in the United States Navy. He retired from the San Antonio Fire Department and was well liked for his social mannerism and ability to never meet a stranger. He enjoyed gambling in his free time, making others laugh, and being a jokester. Larry was the life of the party and loved being in the presence of family. He was a member of the Leon Valley Senior Citizen Group and Retired Firefighter Breakfast Club for numerous years.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving wife of 45 years, Deborah Orozco; daughter, Ashley and husband Brian Moczygemba; siblings: Ignacio Orozco Jr., Anita Hernandez, Dr. Carlos Orozco; numerous nieces, nephews; and fur baby Max.
The family will receive guests at the funeral home Tuesday, April 16,2019 at 6:00p.m. with Rosary at 7:00p.m. Services will continue Wednesday, April 17,2019 with a 10:00a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment to follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers monetary donations can be made to Burned out Survivors Fund: www.BOSFund.org. For online tributes visit www.SunsetNWFuneralHome
.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019