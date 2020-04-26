|
Larry Salas, Sr., born on November 24th 1961 to Simon and Elida Salas on the westside of San Antonio, TX entered Eternal Glory of April 22nd 2020. As a young child he attended De Zavala Elementary School, where he discovered his talent for sports, especially baseball. While at Cooper Middle School he continued to excel in baseball and played in several competitive leagues. Being a people person, he was always surrounded by numerous family members and friends, there was never a challenge to big that he did not overcome. During his High School years at Sidney Lanier, his passion with sports continued until he fell in love, married and began his family. As a husband and father of four he always provided for his family and their wellbeing. Of course, he pushed sports at all levels to his kids and was the greatest coach one could ever imagine! Throughout the years seeing his children grow he aspired for them to be the best at whatever they did. These were principles that he learned from his beloved paternal/maternal grandparents. His parents where the foundation of generosity that poured from his heart. As his kids got older and began their respective families the greatest passions of his life came to reality with the birth of his grandchildren. His day was not complete without knowing that his grandchildren were always happy. As a man whose faith in GOD increased day by day, and coming from a family deeply rooted in Catholic Church he joined various organizations at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Taking part in retreats, he was an Acts member, Guadalupanos, and a Knights of Columbus.Larry worked as a civil service employee at Kelly AFB for many years before taking fulltime leadership of the family business, Aztec Fence Company. Aztec Fence being the first Hispanic owned and operated fence and welding company, he worked with his sons to expand the family business and today he leaves a legacy for the incoming fifth generation.Larry, is preceded in death by is brother, Damian "Cuco", Simon & Josephine Salas and Marcelino & Adela Serna.Larry is survived by parents, Simon & Elida Salas; Sister Marina Ramos, (Frank) brothers, Simon G. Salas (Anita), Michael Salas; sons, Larry Jr. (Vanessa) ; Simon , Matthew (Audrey) and daughter, Brittany; grandchildren; Sierra, Spencer, Shiloh, River, Ethan, Charlize & Mason; Family; Susanna Salas, Frank Ramos Jr. (Kassy) Baby Frankie, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.Visitation is scheduled at St Alphonsus Catholic Church located at 2004 Chihuahua St 78207 on Monday, April 27, 2020 from 3pm to 8pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. Family will meet friends at St Alphonsus Catholic Church at 9am on Tuesday, April 28 for a 10am Funeral Mass.
Interment to follow at
San Fernando Catholic
Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020