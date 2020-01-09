Home

Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Larry Sanchez


1940 - 2020
Larry Sanchez Obituary

Larry Henry Sanchez, age 79, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020.

Born October 14, 1940, in San Antonio, Texas, Larry lived a full life. As a young man he helped on the dairy farm, trained, showed, and raced horses, and rode motorcycles.

In 1966 he married the love of his life, Robbie G. Hall. He was a life-long learner and had a great mechanical/engineering mind. Larry worked for Commercial Body Corp. (later Terex) for forty plus years. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, photography, geology, bird watching, hunting, and much more. He was a proud member of the British European Motorcycle Assoc. He was deeply loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert R. Sanchez and Carmen D. Sanchez, his wife, Robbie G. Sanchez, and grandson, Jonathan D. Witter.

He is survived by his children, TJ & Susan Burkholder, and Deborah & Bruce Witter; grandchildren Shelly & Dominic Pena, Nicki & Jay Harvey, Julie Beth & Daniel Jennings, and Jessie Burkholder; step mother, Yolanda Sanchez; siblings, Robert R. Sanchez, Jr., Candus & Richard Percy and Abel Sanchez; dear friends Larry & Sandra Geppert; seven great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends.

Services, entombment, and reception will be held Saturday, January 11, at 10:00 a.m., at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX 78218.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 9, 2020
