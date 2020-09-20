Bandera - Larry Keith Scott of Bandera, Texas, passed away on September 11, 2020. He was 69 years old.

Larry entered the world his own way: ahead of schedule and in the midst of snowstorm on February 18, 1951, in Wick, West Virginia, to Marge Miller and Ralph Scott. Shortly after, the family moved to Columbiana, Ohio, where Larry grew up alongside his brother Joe and sister Linda.

In 1969, Larry left the cornfields of Columbiana for the bright lights of Dallas, Texas, where he met Elizabeth Ann Albritton. Determined to win her heart, Larry sold his prize hunting dog, bought a plane ticket, and pursued Elizabeth across the Atlantic. His plan worked and on September 24, 1983, they were married in Dallas. Together they raised three sons, Christopher Stewart Scott, Nicholas Christman Scott, and Erik Albritton Scott. Larry considered them his greatest accomplishment.

Larry built a notable career in the construction industry. In Dallas, he and his partner Danny Jenson built the successful flooring company Specialty Maintenance. Rather than rest on his laurels, Larry decided, in 1995, to move to Bandera, Texas, where he began working as an independent contractor building homes. His workmanship and deep knowledge of hard wood floors eventually caught the attention of the Brooklyn based DriTac Flooring Products. In 1999, DriTac hired Larry as a technical support representative.

Over the next two decades at DriTac, Larry rose from his position as a trouble shooter to the Southwest regional sales to eventually becoming the Vice President of Technical Services. He was looked to by his peers and colleagues as the man who could solve problems and come up with solutions. This exemplary career was cut short with his diagnosis of the rare Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) in 2017.

Aside from spending time with his family in the Hill Country, Larry loved hunting, playing a round of golf, and always watching the Cowboys play…even when they weren't that good. He read voraciously and remained endlessly curious about the cities he visited as part of his work. He regularly brought the New York Times crossword puzzle down in defeat.

Larry was a man of faith and good works. He taught Sunday school at Bandera United Methodist Church, served as the official alternate lay representative for his local congregation, and served on various committees over his many years as a parishioner.

Larry is survived by his wife (Elizabeth Ann) Scott, sons Chris (Jennifer), Nick, and Erik, grandsons Sawyer, Jacob, and Sara, and siblings Joe and Linda. He will always be remembered by numerous nieces and nephews, friends and fans without number, and everyone on the Albritton side of his family.

We are forever grateful for our wonderful caretakers, Jane, Penny, Maria, Peggy, Janette, Jo, Maricella, and all the special compassionate staff at Encompass Hospice.

Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private memorial service. Rest assured there will be a celebration of Larry's life once it is safe to gather together again. It was a personal request because he loved a good party, and we had better dance! "Dance, then, wherever you may be, I am the Lord of the Dance said he, And I'll lead you all, wherever you may be, And I'll lead you all, wherever you may be, And I'll lead you all in all in the Dance said he." Amen and amen.

Any donations in memory of Larry can be made to the Bandera United Methodist Church Youth Fund. A photobook of Larry's life is viewable at the following link: https://link.shutterfly.com/e/a7N9AewwM9 or www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net