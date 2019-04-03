|
August 2nd 1963 - March 30th, 2019
Laura Ann Duran Hinton passed into the Loving Arms of Our Lord Jesus Christ on March 30th, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Andrew Hinton and her three loving children Ariel Marie Mendez, Joseph Andrew Hinton and Kyla Maria Hinton. Laura was the loving daughter of Albert and Flora Duran and a loving sister to her brothers Arthur Duran, Charles Duran and his wife Sandra Duran. Laura expressed a love and passion for ALL children but held a special place in her heart for her nieces, nephews and God Children. Xavier (Bean) Duran, Isaiah (Bubba) Duran, Ricky and Mike Mayer, Heather and Mark Hinton, Tony Peterson, Danny Groves, Philip Benfield, Gavino Garcia and Pamela Ortiz.
Laura was a woman of Passion and Faith who sacrificed of herself for the benefit of others. She spent her career teaching and mentoring children and young adults with special needs and did it with Pride and Love. The BRIGHTEST of Souls who touched and brought light into anyone's life who simply crossed paths during her Glorious Journey. Sis, Dance your way into the arms of Our Lord.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2019