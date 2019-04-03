Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
For more information about
Laura Hinton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Ann Duran Hinton

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Laura Ann Duran Hinton Obituary
August 2nd 1963 - March 30th, 2019
Laura Ann Duran Hinton passed into the Loving Arms of Our Lord Jesus Christ on March 30th, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Andrew Hinton and her three loving children Ariel Marie Mendez, Joseph Andrew Hinton and Kyla Maria Hinton. Laura was the loving daughter of Albert and Flora Duran and a loving sister to her brothers Arthur Duran, Charles Duran and his wife Sandra Duran. Laura expressed a love and passion for ALL children but held a special place in her heart for her nieces, nephews and God Children. Xavier (Bean) Duran, Isaiah (Bubba) Duran, Ricky and Mike Mayer, Heather and Mark Hinton, Tony Peterson, Danny Groves, Philip Benfield, Gavino Garcia and Pamela Ortiz.

Laura was a woman of Passion and Faith who sacrificed of herself for the benefit of others. She spent her career teaching and mentoring children and young adults with special needs and did it with Pride and Love. The BRIGHTEST of Souls who touched and brought light into anyone's life who simply crossed paths during her Glorious Journey. Sis, Dance your way into the arms of Our Lord.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home - SAN ANTONIO
Download Now