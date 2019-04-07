|
|
March 28, 1971 - April 1, 2019
Laura Ann Espinoza was called to the Father's House on April 1, 2019, where she is reunited with her parents, Adolph O & Consuelo Espinoza. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 28, 1971. She is also preceded in death by brother-in-law, Eddie Vera. Laura will be missed by her siblings, Adolph Espinoza Jr., Janie Rodriguez, Barbara E. Vera, Donna Pacheco (Raymond) and Elizabeth Espinoza (Eddie); nieces and nephews, Loribeth (Jay), Mark (Erica) Melanie (Johnny), Sean, Madison, Aralyn, Jazlene, Elijah, Xavier, Donovan, Jett, Jevon, Aolanie, Dresden and Ezra; aunt, cousins, extended family and friends. Laura, a 1989 graduate of Sidney Lanier High School, was an active parishioner at St. Timothy Catholic Church, ACTS Community and La Vela. Her happiness and joy came from spending time with her family, with whom she created many cherished memories. She also took great pride in being the #1 cheerleader to her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 3-9 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Procession departs at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019