Laura Ann Salazar Mills Carlton, 73, of Buchanan Dam, Texas passed away on February 4, 2020. Laura graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and earned her business degree from University of Texas at San Antonio.
Survived by her husband Tim Carlton, Buchanan Dam, Texas; daughters Jeanne Leatherland Rios and husband Tony, and Sara Lynn Leatherland Grindy and husband Sean; and two siblings, Susie Higgins and Michael Gawayne Mills. She was a beloved Gran to four grandchildren: Allison Rios Osborne, Emily Rios Fonbuena, Nicholas Grindy, and McLean Grindy, and was later
promoted to GiGi to her four great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Packsaddle Fellowship, 508 Ranch Rd 2900, Kingsland, TX.
Online condolences may be shared at www.PutnamCares.com.
Laura's care entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Ave. Kingsland, TX 78639. 325-388-0008.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 7, 2020