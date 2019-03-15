|
March 28, 1959 - February 23, 2019
Laura Black Fornos born March 28, 1959 in San Antonio, Texas and departed from this world on February 23, 2019 at the age of 59. She was preceded in death by her father, James Herbert Black and is survived by her mother, Dorothy Black; children, Sarah Fornos and David Fornos; sisters, Patricia Black and Stephanie Black, and brother Michael Black.
Laura worked at the University Health Systems for over 20 years and had numerous publications, including articles on HIV care, cancer prevention, and depression in Mexican-American populations. She obtained a Master's degree in Anthropology at The University of Texas at San Antonio. Laura enjoyed playing the guitar, hiking, and traveling, and loved spending time with her family and her cats. In keeping with Laura's loving and generous spirit, she was able to give the gift of life through donation of her organs for others in medical need.
A memorial service for Laura's life will be held on March 17, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2019