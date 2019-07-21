|
|
May 17, 1956 - July 2, 2019
Laura Freymann Caudill, of San Antonio Texas, passed away on July 2, 2019. She was born May 17, 1956 in San Antonio Texas to Carlos and Margarette Freymann. She is survived by her husband - Bobby, and her three children, son - Zachry and wife, Samantha, son - Michael and wife, Hannah, and daughter - Jillian.
Laura is also survived by her mother Margarette; her brother Carlos, his wife Gena, and children Emilie and Charlie; her brother Rick, and children Sean and Stephanie; and brother Stephen and Julie.
She graduated from Churchill High School. Then moved to Austin, where Laura completed and received her Bachelors of Arts Degree from the University of Texas at Austin. After graduating from UT, Laura worked for the Department of Human Resources. She developed a foster care program for the elderly where a network of families would take in and care for the elderly. After working during the day, she made a nightly commute from Austin to San Marcos TX while working on her Masters Degree from Southwest Texas State, now Texas State University. After completing her Masters Degree in Education, she moved back to San Antonio, TX.
Laura stayed home with her children for ten years before she pursued her teaching career. These years were special to her because she was their first teacher. She taught them how to read, write their names, how to count, and taught them their ABCs. As they got older she helped them with homework after school.
The years she was able to stay home with her children were the most enjoyable years of her life. These years also made a huge impact on her children, and they still cherish the memories today.
Laura received her teaching certificate from Region 20, and worked as an elementary school teacher for 20 years. She taught as an ESL teacher at Pecan Valley Elementary, Schertz Elementary, and Cibolo Valley Elementary. Teaching was her passion and she loved working with young children. The two things she enjoyed most about teaching was working with the kids and planning or researching to create lesson plans.
Laura was recognized as an asset and dedicated teacher to every school she worked at. She helped train student teachers and was always sharing material and ideas with anyone. In the school year of 2009-2010 Laura was recognized as the Elementary Teacher of the Year for Schertz Elementary, as well as Elementary Teacher of the Year for the SCUCISD. Laura retired in 2017 due to health reasons.
After retiring she found an outlet that allowed her to continue her passion for research. This outlet was Genealogy. Just like in teaching, Laura would stay up all day and night looking through documents, as well as anything and everything related to the Freymann and Caudill families.
Laura also arranged for her lifelong friends (Roxanne, Karen, Kathy, Nancy, Alma, and her mother, Maggie) to gather once a month to get together and have lunch and catch up. Laura would create games and activities for the luncheons, much like she did for school.
To Laura, family and her friends were everything. She always put everyone first.
Laura's funeral services are being held with close family only. The family would like to thank you for all of the prayers and support during this difficult time.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019