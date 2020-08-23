Laura G. Richmond passed away in the presence of family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Laura was born on August 23, 1937 in Topeka, Kansas to Elizabeth Isabel Ewing and Charles Sheldon Graves. The love of her life and business partner, husband Jack Richmond, pre-deceased her by only six months and four days.

Laura graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. Committed to her Kansan roots and community, Laura became a teacher following graduation. Laura and Jack married and Laura's new "classroom" before too long would be for the four sons they raised together.

Laura, Jack, and their sons enjoyed the benefits and stability that Jack's job at the telephone company in Topeka brought. That stability abruptly ended when Jack felt he was wrongfully passed over for a promotion. Jack's solution to this predicament was to become his own boss and move the family over 750 miles away to San Antonio, Texas to open a Pizza Hut franchise. Despite her deep family roots in the Midwest and comfortable life in Topeka, Laura encouraged Jack to pursue his dreams and create what became a family mission during a watershed year, 1968, for their new home, San Antonio. While Jack intended to be his own boss, he immensely enjoyed being a co-boss and partner with Laura.

In addition to raising a young and growing family, Laura assumed a financial management role for the family business, originally officing out of their home. Laura maintained a presence at Pizza Hut for several decades while also serving the greater community. She served as president of the San Antonio Restaurant Association Women's Auxiliary and the Mental Health Association. She also served on the boards of many local charities and non-profits, including the University of the Incarnate Word, Las Casas and Los Compadres.

Laura's commitment to the community is also evidenced by her role in the establishment and operation of the Richmond Family Foundation and the Wade Richmond Foundation, a foundation named after her son who died during his senior year of high school. The Foundations are committed to helping those in need. Having already provided over seven figures of funding in the community to date, the Foundations will serve in perpetuity as a lasting legacy of Jack and Laura's generosity and in memory of their son, Wade.

Laura was an avid tennis player in her younger days and loved her girlfriends. Birthday bunch lunches with the neighborhood ladies, Maj Jong and bridge brought great joy to Laura. Laura also enjoyed travel with family and friends. Laura believed in hard work but also believed that life should be balanced with plenty of fun and laughter. In memory of Laura, please eat dessert first!

Laura will be remembered not only by her family and friends but also by those her generous and giving spirit touched. She leaves behind a legacy in this community for all that she did to make it a better place for others.

In addition to her husband, Jack, and son, Wade, Laura was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Silvia. Laura is survived by her sons, John (Gail), Steve (Stephanie), Clay (Tory) and Vladimir Mancevski (Teresa); grandchildren, Sean (Lauren), Dylan (Leah), Hannah (David), Wyatt (Nina), Scotty, Charlie and Gabi Richmond, and Alex Mancevski; and great-grandchildren, Wesley, Claire and Laurel. She is also survived by nephews and nieces, Connie Richmond Bulk, Gregg Walrafen, Robert Richmond, Tom Silvia and Laura Samuel, along with many extended grandnieces and grandnephews.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of WellMed, Dr Elizabeth Glazier, Dr Deborah Kahn, DeAnna Patek RN and the team at Vitas Healthcare, including Dr. Marvin Moszkowicz and Morayo Adebisi RN, for all of their compassionate care of Laura. The family is also forever grateful for the exceptional care and love Pamela Abner, Nellie Chavez, Patricia Zamora de Galvez, Violet Hutcheson, and Kim Marin, provided to mom for the last several months of her life.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

A livestreaming link will be available to safely view her service from her obituary page on www.porterloring.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of South Texas. All contributions made during the month of August will be matched by The Wade Richmond Foundation.

