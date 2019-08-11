Home

Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX
Laura M. (Frandolig) Burney


1928 - 2019
Laura M. (Frandolig) Burney Obituary
May 19, 1928 - August 5, 2019
Laura M. (Frandolig) Burney, born May 19, 1928, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Garland, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank M. and May C. Frandolig. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard H. Burney, Jr., her sisters, Cecilia F. Nathan and Mary F. Sandoz, and her brothers Frank M, Frandolig and Charles A. Frandolig. She is survived by her nieces, Cecile N. Keating and Dr. Judith Delmar, her nephews, Thomas R. Sandoz, Jr. and George Frandolig, her grand-niece Celia Ann Keating and her grand- nephews Thomas R. Sandoz, III and Peyton Sandoz.




Laura was a phenomenal woman who lead an exceptionally interesting life working for numerous people and organizations which allowed her to see and experience many important happenings. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00AM at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX, on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2019.

Because of her love for animals, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to "A Place to Bark" Animal Rescue, Gallatin, TN. The URL is www.aplace tobark.com.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
