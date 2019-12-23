|
Laura Rose Hyde was born on January 2, 1932 in Gloucester, England, to Fredrick and Blanche Fivash. She passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, her nine sisters and brothers, her husband of 48 years, Revis Charles Hyde, and her son, Johnny Hyde. She is survived by her children, their spouses, and two grandchildren, Christopher Aaron and Jonathan Craig Hyde.
The family of Laura Hyde would like to thank Embrace Hospice for all their support and kindness in the last months of our mother's life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Express-News on Dec. 23, 2019