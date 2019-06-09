|
|
MAY 26, 1934 - JUNE 7, 2019
Laura Sue Gorrell Fetzer passed away peacefully June 7, 2019.
She was born May 26, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas.
She married Homer Fetzer in 1954.
They have five children, all married, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
They were original members of St. Luke Catholic Church.
Sue was an active member in St. Luke Altar Society, founding member of the Bereavement Ministry and along with Homer, founder of St. Luke Habitat for Humanity Ministry.
A rosary will be said on Friday, June 14. Visitation will be from 5-7pm followed by a rosary at 7pm.
A memorial mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 15 at 10 am.
All services will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78228.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Luke Catholic Church - Habitat for Humanity Ministry.
