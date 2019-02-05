Home

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Laura Aelvoet
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Helotes, TX
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes
Laura Verstuyft Aelvoet


Laura Verstuyft Aelvoet Obituary
January 31, 2019
Laura Verstuyft Aelvoet, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away January 31, 2019 at the age of 88. She grew up in San Antonio's Belgian American community and her life was dedicated to her family. She was preceded in death by parents, Homer and Yvonne Verstuyft; husband of 57 years, Phil Aelvoet Sr.; two sons, Phil and Gary; daughter in law, Linda; sister, Alice, and brothers, Richard and Homer Jr. She is survived by her children, Yvonne (Sanford) Breckons, Darson (Debby) Aelvoet, and Christine (Steve) Hodges; her sisters, Laurine Van Hecke, Clara (John) Wauters, Hilda (Fred) Wauters, and Margie Lubianski; her grandchildren Valerie, Veronica, Stacie, Nikki, Jessica, Victoria, Steven, Lori, Michael, Sarah, Philip, Kelsey, Brooke, and Melissa, and 18 great grandchildren. The family thanks Elsa for her unwavering care for Laura, who she lovingly called "Mamacita". Visitation is Wednesday, February 6th from 5-7 pm, with the rosary immediately following. Funeral Mass will be Thursday February 7th at 10 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes, Texas. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Parkinson's foundation.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2019
