Laureana Maria Brito Garza, 90 Years Old, from Progreso, Yucatan, Mexico passed October 15, 2020.

Known as "Our Queen, la Reina, Grandma, Lita, Gigi" by her family. Retiring from SAISD her adventurous life began her first roller coaster followed by parasailing, snorkeling, and ziplining. Traveling the country, Europe, Mexico, Croatia and cruises. Being a devout Catholic involved in Guadalupana's, Matachines, and Choir. SHE WILL BE MISSED!

Visitation on Wednesday October 21st at F.J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel, 20900 IH-10W. From 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. For Funeral Mass information at later date please go to www.missionparks.com.