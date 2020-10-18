1/1
LAUREANA MARIA BRITO GARZA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAUREANA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Laureana Maria Brito Garza, 90 Years Old, from Progreso, Yucatan, Mexico passed October 15, 2020.

Known as "Our Queen, la Reina, Grandma, Lita, Gigi" by her family. Retiring from SAISD her adventurous life began her first roller coaster followed by parasailing, snorkeling, and ziplining. Traveling the country, Europe, Mexico, Croatia and cruises. Being a devout Catholic involved in Guadalupana's, Matachines, and Choir. SHE WILL BE MISSED!

Visitation on Wednesday October 21st at F.J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel, 20900 IH-10W. From 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. For Funeral Mass information at later date please go to www.missionparks.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
06:30 - 09:00 PM
F.J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Rosary
07:00 PM
F.J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved