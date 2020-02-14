|
Laurence Adrian "Wink" Wingerter, Jr., 77 passed away on February 8, 2020. On that day, his family and friends lost a wonderful man. Wink was born in Manhattan, New York, on April 30, 1942, and his family moved to San Antonio, Texas, when he was 9 months old. He was a 1960 valedictorian of Texas Military Institute in Alamo Heights and a 1964 graduate of Stanford University in California. Wink was an early computer engineer and introduced technology to the family business. Red Arrow Freight Lines, where he worked until 1988. He continued working in the information technology field until he retired. Wink was kind, giving, considerate and highly intelligent. He married the love of his life, Lee on February 14, 1966 in Dallas. They moved to San Antonio in 1968. They enjoyed hiking, camping and visiting National Parks, and travelling abroad. Wink loved cats; Lee loved dogs and horses. They eventually settled in Comal County where they could keep horses and pets at home. Wink and Lee were founding members of Alamo Dressage Association, and Wink put his IT talents to use creating one of first computerized horse-show entry programs. Wink was preceded in death by his parents Laurence A. Wingerter, Sr. and Mary Margaret Willman Wingerter; sister Diane Flynt and husband Don. He is survived by his wife, Lee; brother Nicholas and wife Diana; sister Melinda and husband Jim Keenan and children Debra Cooper, Dana Fletcher, Valerie Hartle, Melissa Young, Leigh Varady, Lindsay Potter and James Flynt; sisters-in-law Kay Scolari and Stephanie Box and husband Jim; nieces and nephews Katie Borden and husband Dru, Allison Lisman, grand-nieces Reese, Olivia, Grace Addison and grand-nephew Preston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to an animal shelter or a .
Published in Express-News on Feb. 14, 2020