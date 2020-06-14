Laurence Richard (Larry) Beneke
Laurence (Larry) Richard Beneke, who was born June 5, 1946, in Waterloo, Iowa, passed away at the age of 74 at his home on Tuesday afternoon, June 9th, surrounded by his loving family. He was a legend among those who knew him, a renaissance-man in banking and finance, an economics professor, entrepreneur, world-traveler and deeply devoted family man. He lived a full, vibrant life, achieving everything he set-out to accomplish through his tenacious, unrelenting work-ethic. As described by his students and those who knew him best, he was a most interesting and entertaining character, a blunt and direct man who always spoke his mind. Larry possessed a boundless wit and sense of humor that made his obsessively truthful nature charming and charismatic. An endlessly active man, he was happiest up-in-the-air and on-the-move, and believed that life is about continually progressing forward. Larry epitomized what many refer to as 'a road warrior'. He travelled more than five million miles in the sky over the years, and this fostered a deep appreciation for every moment he shared with his wife and son. Nothing made him happier than being with them, in the house they made a home. His unique presence and ever-optimistic spirit will live-on in the memories of those fortunate enough to have known this most unusual and magnetic man. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joyce; his son, Russell; his brothers, Ron, Charles, and Robert; his sisters-in-law, Jane and Markettea; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Pagel; and his nieces and nephews, Samantha, Brian, Leslie, Alex, Charlie, Kryssie, Mark, and Angelica. Larry did not wish to have a funeral, but a celebration of life ceremony at a later date. Anyone who would like to make a contribution in his name, please consider the Animal Defense League Of San Antonio.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
