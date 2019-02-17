|
|
November 4, 1934 - January 25, 2019
Dr. Laurence C. Smith, Jr., 84, of Arvada, CO passed away 1/25/19.
Laurence was a clinical psychologist in the San Antonio area for 50 years.
In addition to his private clinical practice, he worked on the astronaut selection committee and was also stationed at Lackland Air Force Base where he was on the psychological team at Wilford Hall while serving in the military at Brooks Air Force Base.
He served as president of the Texas Psychological Association (TPA) in 1971.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00am to 2:00pm on March 3, 2019 at The Veranda, 1746 Lockhill Selma Road. RSVP at 970-210-6969 by 2/24/2019.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019