LAURENT J. POIRIER
1932 - 2020
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Laurent J. Poirier (Larry), loving husband, father and grandfather went to be with the Lord at the age of 87.

Larry was born on September 5, 1932 in Berlin, N.H. In 1950 he joined the USAF where he served for 10 years. While stationed in San Antonio he met and married "the love of his life" Gladys L. Curry. On July 6, 1952 they married and together they raised 3 children. Larry worked for Southwest Research Institute as an underwater research engineer for nearly 30 years. Upon retirement they traveled the U.S. for many years.

Larry was preceded in death by his precious wife Gladys, his parents George and Antoinette Poirier and his brother George. He is survived by his son Larry Poirier (Doris), daughter Loretta Svetlik (Lou) and daughter Leona Boullion (Steve), his sister Jeanne Pigeon (Maurice) and brother Rene Poirier (Rita). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Russell Svetlik (Brenda), Thomas Svetlik (Shannon), Lisa Lloyd (Mark), Denise Hawthorne (Jason) Todd Poirier, Alan Boullion (Michelle), Scott Boullion (Gina), Jennifer Cormier (Matt), 12 great grandchildren, Laura and Grant Boullion, Sutton, Sawyer and Sloan Svetlik, Lena and Walker Svetlik, Garrett, Luke and James Lloyd, and Jacob and Samuel Hawthorne.

Funeral services for family will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, San Antonio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse or Mayfield Park Baptist Church, San Antonio.

In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be limited seating for services. You may use the outdoor screen or you may go to the website for live streaming. For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance. We kindly thank you in advance.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
