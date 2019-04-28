|
|
November 4, 1944 March 28, 2019
Attorney Lawrence Arthur Beauchamp Jr., of San Antonio, TX, and formerly Waterbury, CT, passed away shortly after midnight on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 74, after a long and full life. He is survived by his ex-wife, Joyce (Tarullo) Beauchamp, to whom he was married for 33 years, and their 3 children: Daniel Beauchamp of Denver, CO; Rebecca Beauchamp of Austin, TX; and Christina Beauchamp of Austin, TX; also Lawrence Olkeriil, of Guam; as well as his four siblings: Michael Beauchamp, of Avon, CT; Jeanne Adams, of Boonton, NJ; Nancy Eastwood, of Portland, OR; and John Beauchamp, M.D., of Westerly, RI; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Lawrence A. Beauchamp Sr., M.D., and his mother, Teresa (Abatiello) Beauchamp, both of Rutland, VT. Larry would be quick to point out that he is also survived by 6 Facebook friends and his cat, Lily.
Lawrence was born in Rutland, Vermont, on November 4, 1944. His family later moved to Waterbury, CT, where he graduated from Crosby High School in 1962. He attended Saint Michael's College and graduated with a degree in English Literature in 1966. Larry was a genuine wordsmith, who always spoke articulately and deliberately. Next, he served in the Peace Corps and taught English in Palau, Micronesia. After his return, he obtained a Master of Business Administration in 1969 from the University of Bridgeport. In 1969 he was drafted into the United States Air Force. Within two months he applied to an elite Medical Administration program of only 30 people nationwide. He was accepted and received a commission from Airman to Officer and started classes. In
1970 the Air Force sent him to San Antonio where he talked his way into Law School just a few days before Christmas and without so much as an application he started classes the following week. He graduated with a J.D. from St. Mary's Law School in 1974, and his deep, booming voice was heard echoing around the courtroom for almost 45 years.
Larry was very proud of his Italian-American and French-Canadian heritage. He was active in multiple social clubs and legal organizations, including Order of Sons and Daughters of Italy, Christopher Columbus Italian Society, Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, Estate Planners Association, and Texas Trial Lawyers Association.
He loved to cook family recipes and try new ones. He enjoyed the ritual of making everything from scratch and knew his way around the kitchen. He was a gracious and sociable host, who loved to entertain friends and family. Everyone knew they were always welcome and would never leave hungry. Larry was also an avid reader. His table tops were always filled with open New Yorker magazines, Wall Street Journals, local newspapers, and various other legal journals. He had a great passion for history. Larry never bored of any war documentary, especially about WWII.
Larry was a leader, who marched to the beat of his own drum and thought outside the box. He was a legendary story-teller. He had a very sharp memory and could recount the most incredible details, like the tongue-clicking languages of Micronesia or the address of a restaurant he had been to once on a trip 30 years prior. He had a clever sense of humor and was very playful. He loved to tell jokes and tease, but always in good fun. He was honest and generous. Most of all, Larry will be remembered by many for his distinctive laugh, his quick wit, his big heart, and his charisma. He was larger than life, and he will be deeply missed.
A service will be held at San Francesco di Paola Catholic Church on Thursday,
May 16, 2019, starting with
San Antonio Symphony -
Avanti String Trio at
10:00am.
The church is located at 205 Piazza Italia San Antonio, TX 78207. The burial will be the following morning, Friday, May 17, 2019 at 9:00am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at Committal Shelter 2 Pavilion located at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, TX 78209.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lawrence Beauchamp's honor by selecting St. Mary's Law School Annual Scholarship Fund at the St. Mary's University School of Law website.
Please visit:
http://law.alumni.stmarytx
.edu/giving/give-now or call St. Mary's directly at 210-436-3660, and ask for Joel Lauer.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019