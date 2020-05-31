Rev. Lawrence Doersching, S.M. was born to Howard G. and Frances Mueller Doersching on September 19, 1945. He became acquainted with the Brothers while attending Don Bosco High School and graduated from there in 1963. That summer he entered the Novitiate at Galesville, Wisconsin and professed first vows on August 22, 1964. He then followed three years of Scholasticate at St. Mary's University, San Antonio, Texas. At the end of this time he had earned a B.A. in Theology/Mathematics with minors in English and Education. His teaching career began with the Central Catholic High School Summer Classes teaching mathematics.From 1986-96, he was stationed at St. Mary's University, San Antonio. During nine of those years he lived in the Casa Maria community and then for two years in the Marianist Formation community. For three years he was Director of the Casa Maria community as well.FUNERAL SERVICESVisitation will begin Wednesday, June 3, at 6:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM.Visitation will resume Thursday, June 4, at 3:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with the Funeral Mass to be offered at 4:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Marianist Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.