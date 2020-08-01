Lawrence E. Fowler, age 75 went to be with the Lord on June 21, 2020.

Lawrence was born on May 27, 1945 at Providence Hospital in Washington D.C. to Edward Alexander Fowler, and Nora Lucinda Thorne of Capitol Heights Maryland. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Joan Powell. He is survived by two nieces and a nephew.

Larry graduated in 1963 from Oxon Hill High School and went to the University of Maryland, and graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Hawaii Pacific College, in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1986.

Larry went to work at 1st National Bank in Southern Maryland in 1969, went through several banks buyouts until Bank of America bought a Savings and Loans bank . He worked to convert the bank from a Savings and Loans to Bank of America.

He is survived by his life companion Mr. Sergio Choy. After moving from Hawaii Larry went to work for HEB as a cash comptroller and retired in 2010.

Due to the pandemic a ceremony at Ft Sam Houston cemetery will be arrange in the near future.