Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Lawrence Ewell Leissner


1951 - 2019
Lawrence Ewell Leissner Obituary
1951 - 2019
Lawrence (Larry) Leissner, age 68, passed away on July 23, 2019 in San Antonio. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Edgar L. and Harriet Upshaw Leissner, he attended elementary school in Ft. Worth and graduated from Colorado Academy in Denver. He studied at University of Arizona at Tucson for two years before earning his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in photography from San Francisco Art Institute. Following graduation, he lived in Marin County, California until he returned to Texas in 2000 to pursue a Masters of Fine Arts degree at University of Texas San Antonio. After receiving his MFA, he managed the UTSA art department dark room and was an adjunct instructor until his retirement in 2013. In addition to photography, Leissner is known for his imaginative painting and drawings, which are on display in REM Gallery in San Antonio. He loved to cook and ride bicycles.

Lawrence Leissner was preceded in death by his wife, Heidi Grosse in 1997. He is survived by his parents, Ed and Harriet Leissner of San Antonio; and his sister, Kaye Leissner Passmore of Corpus Christi.

FUNERAL SERVICE AND LIFE CELEBRATION
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2, 2019
11:00 A.M.
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McNay Art Museum and Christ Lutheran Church in San Antonio

. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Published in Express-News on July 31, 2019
