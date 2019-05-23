|
|
December 11, 1935 - May 17, 2019
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Humphries Ferguson, his son James, his son Jeff (Elizabeth), daughter Joann, granddaughters Bianca, Courtney, Hannah, Wallis and Ellery, as well as sisters-in- law Barbara Humphries and Jan Courtney (Fritz), niece Lori, and nephew Allen.
Larry was born in San Antonio. He was pre- deceased by parents Lawrence A Ferguson Sr and Mary Norman Ferguson and his grandmother Lena Tolle Ferguson, daughter of Henry Tolle Sr, a San Antonio pioneer. He graduated from Brackenridge High School and got a degree in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Texas in Austin. He was a life-long member of the Texas Exes.
The family moved to Dallas in 1968 where Larry worked first for Frigiking designing air conditioning systems before starting his own company, La Fer & Associates. He was an active member of his church homes - Lake Highlands United Methodist and First United Methodist Dallas - where he loved singing in the choir and coaching church league baseball and softball. He loved to laugh. If you knew him, you definitely knew his big booming laugh.
We will be celebrating his life on Saturday, May 25th at 3:00 PM at First United Methodist in Downtown Dallas. There will be a reception right after at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First United Methodist Dallas Arts and Music Program (1928 Ross Ave, Dallas TX 75201) or Crossroads
Community Services ([email protected]).
Published in Express-News on May 23, 2019