Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home
111 E. Rosewood Ave.
Boerne, TX 78006
(830) 249-2321
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home
Lawrence George Tierney


1957 - 2019
Lawrence George Tierney Obituary

Lawrence George Tierney went home to the Lord on November 24, 2019, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Larry was born February 16, 1957, in Independence, Missouri.

Larry was raised by father, Frank Tierney, mother, Sylvia Moser, and stepfather, Jim Moser. Larry grew up in Helotes, Texas, and went to school at John Marshall High School in San Antonio. He received a BBA in accounting from the University of Texas at San Antonio where he went on to open numerous businesses. Larry was happily married to Carrie Tierney for 38 years at the time of his death.

Larry is survived by his wife; two sons, Clifton (Lauren) and Ryan (Tory) Tierney; sister, Susie Moser; and 4 grandchildren, Kaylee, Kendall, Blake, and Cullen. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather; his sister, Debbie Bajec; and brother, Joe Tierney.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Larry has touched, are invited to grieve and reminisce Larry's wonderful life on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Larry's life, please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select Obituaries. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 27, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -