Longtime local educator, Lawrence Lane, died on September 30, 2020. He was born January 7, 1933 to the late George Bayless Lane and Mabel Johnson Lane. He was predeceased by his only brother, Dr. George Lane and son, Buster Fisher. Lawrence is survived by the love of his life and wife of 49 years, Sandra Mullin Lane, and their six adult children: Scott Lane (wife Brenda), Soine Fisher (wife of Buster Fisher), Donna Smith (husband Jeff), Lori Richter (husband Robert), George Lane, and Laurie Lowery (husband John), 25 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.Lawrence graduated from Harlandale High School in 1951. He received his Bachelor's degree (1955) and Master's degree (1960) from Trinity University. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Doctor of Education in 1986.Dr. Lane had a 44-year career in the San Antonio and South Texas area. He served 14 years in Harlandale School District as teacher and coach at Harlandale Junior High School, Harlandale High School, and McCollum High School. Dr. Lane entered the administrative ranks as an assistant principal at McCollum High School and principal at Terrell Wells Middle School. He served 18 years in North East Independent School District serving as assistant principal and principal at MacArthur High School. He also was Director of Special Programs and an Assistant Superintendent of Instruction at North East Independent School District Central Office, as well as Interim Superintendent for NEISD. Dr. Lane was an Assistant Professor of Educational Leadership at UTSA for 5 years, serving the last two years in the combined role of professor and Teacher Certification Officer. His final two positions were Superintendent of Schools in Port Aransas I.S.D. and Llano I.S.D., respectfully.As fulfilling as Dr Lane's educational career was, he took the greatest delight in being convicted of his sinful state and accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in 1997. "I had just been playing church up until that time," is how Lawrence put it. Growing out of his salvation, he and Sandy got involved in Emmaus Walk, Bible Study Fellowship, and working with the homeless at SAM'S Shelter. Moving back to San Antonio from Llano they worshiped at Oak Hills Church.Dr. Lane said, "I loved the teaching and learning process, but if I'd accepted Jesus earlier in my life, I would have been a better husband, father, teacher, coach, and school administrator."Lawrence Lane loved deeply, cared for others well, was tender-hearted, and loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. Those who knew him, loved him, and knew that they were loved by him. We will miss him terribly and are blessed to have known him in this life. Our lives were truly enriched by the life of Lawrence Lane.There will be a public viewing for Dr. Lane on Tuesday, October 6 from 6 to 8 pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX.

The Funeral will be Livestream through Facebook on the Sunset Funeral Home page on Wednesday, October 7th at 12 pm. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.