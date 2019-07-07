May 22, 1940 - June 24, 2019



Lawrence Michaels, age 79, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was an elementary teacher for 33 years.



Lawrence loved competing in sports such as running, biking, tennis, and diving. He was an avid triathlon participant. Lawrence loved to stay active. One of the ways he would do this was by partaking in the Ride Across Texas biking event twice. Every year, he and his wife, Linda, would save their money and take a diving trip to Bonaire. This was one of their favorite activities to do together.



Lawrence also enjoyed music and learned how to play classical guitar.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Michaels and Ethel Kahn. Lawrence is survived by his wife, Linda L. Michaels; brother, Ron Michaels (Dolores); sister in law, Rita Bower (Ralph) and nephews, Daniel Michaels



(Elisabeth), Andrew Michaels

(Anna), Clint Bower and Alex Bower.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.



FUNERAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019

11:00 AM

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

2102 N. LOOP 1604 E.





Pastor Sean Russell

will officiate.



A rrangements with Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019