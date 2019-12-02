San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:30 PM
St. George Episcopal Church
6904 West Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Lawrence R. "Bucky" Wellisch


1946 - 2019
Lawrence R. "Bucky" Wellisch Obituary

Lt. Col. Lawrence R. "Bucky" Wellisch was supremely gifted at finding a higher quality golf ball in the hazard of a golf course than the one he'd just hit into it. With an irreverent sense of humor, Bucky greeted everyone he met with a bright smile and, quite often, a breakfast taco.

Bucky died unexpectedly due to complications from a recent cold on November 21, 2019. He was 73 years old and had recently retired from his proud career as an Army Intelligence Officer and civil servant.

Bucky was born in California and had led an adventurous life in the military stationed all over the United States and internationally in Korea and Germany. For the past 27 years, he had lived in San Antonio, Texas. He will be buried at Fort Sam Houston where his mother, father, and oldest daughter are already interred.

A memorial service will be held at St. George Episcopal Church at 2:30PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Project Jessica Fund at the San Antonio Area Foundation.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 2, 2019
