October 13, 1940 - May 30, 2019
Lawsanna Henderson passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Lawsanna was born in Streator, Illinois to Harold Henderson and Helen Ruth Irwin. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Merrie Hines. Lawsanna is survived by her children Livia Binks Waller and Justin Binks, her brother Runyon Henderson, grandchildren Aidan and Callen, former husband Ronald Binks, and her dear lifelong friend Shayne. Lawsanna graduated from Thornton Township High School in Harvey Illinois and later went on to graduate from Knox College in 1962. She also gained her Masters in Education from the University of Rhode Island and a Masters in Educational Psychology from UTSA. Lawsanna was a dedicated educator and brought her teaching expertise to many schools. At Foster Elementary in Rhode Island, she created a reading program for first grade students that was highly praised by the district. She was also a key administrator at the Brighton School in San Antonio for students with Downs Syndrome. In 1981, she wrote a book, "Kids Can Type Too", which encouraged children to learn typing skills as computers were becoming more common in everyday life. Lawsanna also taught at the San Antonio Jewish Day School, in Somerset ISD, and Southwest High School as an At-Risk counselor. Ms. Binks, as her students knew her, was always an advocate of students in need and will be remembered for her devotion to her counseling and compassion in the classroom. Lawsanna will be greatly missed by her family and friends, her cat Sam who she loved so much. There will be a private celebration of life for Lawsanna at the family residence in S.A on June 23
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019