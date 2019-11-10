|
Lawson Robert Flash passed away peacefully October 30, 2019, at the age of 69 in San Antonio, TX.
He was born at Martin Army Hospital, Fort Benning, Georgia 15 December 1949. At the age of 3, Lawson contracted polio when his family was stationed in Wurzburg, Germany. He spent 9 months in an iron lung in Munich and had to use leg braces and crutches his entire life. When he returned home from the hospital, Amelia a Catholic nun nurse from the Bishop's Residence cared for Lawson. He kept in contact with Amelia in Germany and visited with her until her death. The challenges polio presented did not hold him back.
As a child, Lawson was a March of Dimes poster child for Fort Ord, California and Fort Benning, Georgia. Physical activity was always a large part of the Flash family lifestyle. He could be seen running with his crutches along with all the other children.
He excelled in sports including swimming, scuba diving, and water skiing on a disc. He was an avid international skeet shooter, hunter and archer. He played tennis, baseball and bowled. Lawson would pull himself up on the 3-meter diving board, crawl to the end and do 30 airborne chin ups before dropping to the water.
He had tremendous strength in arm wrestling. He was invited to the Dallas Cowboys training camp to arm wrestle and bench press weights. He lifted 300 lbs. and pinned every player that competed in arm wrestling.
Lawson graduated from Cole High School in 1968 and the University of North Texas. Although Lawson could not serve in the military like his father, mother and brother, he served in civil service as a Human Resource Specialist for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, retiring with 33 years of federal service.
During his career he lived in Fulda, Germany; Bremerton, Washington; and San Antonio, Texas. In Germany, he supported the 11th Cavalry and earned his international hunting license (Jagdschein). His time in Germany were his favorite years. He enjoyed the lifestyle, food and people. He is survived by his companion of 16 years Roberta Ayotte; brother Thomas Flash (Sarah); sisters Paula Prins, Jaimie Flash and Mitzi Kezar; his stepsons Curtis Robichaux (Crystal); Steve Robichaux and Mike Robichaux; aunts Bonnie Mills and Audrey Giroux; and nephews Tyler Flash and Anthony Flash. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Flash and Gladys Krull Flash and wife Rama Kay Flash. Lawson's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes placed with his wife Kay at Sunset Funeral Home in San Antonio, Texas. Friends and family will celebrate his life sharing fond memories at one of his favorite restaurants he frequented.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019