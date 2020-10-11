1/1
LAZARO MEDELLIN
1948 - 2020
Lazaro aka Larry Medellin passed away peacefully at his home in San Antonio, TX on September 30, 2020.

Lazaro was born in San Antonio, Texas on December 17, 1948 to Zacarias Medellin and Hortencia Cavazos. He was a graduate of Fox Tech High School in 1967 and joined the United States Air Force shortly after in March 1968. He proudly served his country for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Marie Medellin and his son Zacarias Medellin. Lazaro is survived by his 5 daughters: Eva Marie De Los Santos (Joey), Elissa Marie Rios (Joe), Martha Ann Medellin (Bibbiano), Margaret Ann Medellin (Austin) and Anastasia Renee Medellin. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and 7 brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 4:00pm at Delgado Funeral Home (2200 W. Martin St, San Antonio, Texas 78207) with a Rosary recited at 7:00pm.

A Chapel Service will be Monday, October 19, 2020 at 9:00am at Delgado Funeral Home.

Interment to follow at Fort Sam National Cemetery. Burial is for immediate family only.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Home
OCT
18
Rosary
07:00 PM
Delgado Funeral Home
OCT
19
Service
09:00 AM
Delgado Funeral Home
