Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Leandro Davila, Jr. passed on September 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Leandro was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 15, 1932 to Leandro and Paulina Davila, Sr. Leandro is preceded in death by his parents; son, David Leandro Davila Sr.; sisters, Virgina Sotomayor, Celia Zertuche; brothers, Manuel Martinez, Joe Davila and granddaughter Sara Davila.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Margaret Marks Davila; son, Raymond Davila; daughters, Jeanne Marie Bokaie (Nick), Debra Ann Davila; daughter-in-law, Virginia Davila; grandchildren, David L. Davila Jr., (Ann), Joe Bokaie (Michelle), Desarae Davila, Lauren Bokaie, Hanna Bokaie, Danielle Davila; great-grandchildren, Roxanne Davila, Jesse Davila, Marisol Davila, Jake Bokaie, Liam Bokaie, Emmi Bokaie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Leandro was a public servant with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for over 35 years.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 2:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment at Mission Burial Park South.

For personal acknowledgement, you are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.