1/1
Leandro Davila Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leandro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Leandro Davila, Jr. passed on September 2, 2020 at the age of 88. Leandro was born in San Antonio, Texas on March 15, 1932 to Leandro and Paulina Davila, Sr. Leandro is preceded in death by his parents; son, David Leandro Davila Sr.; sisters, Virgina Sotomayor, Celia Zertuche; brothers, Manuel Martinez, Joe Davila and granddaughter Sara Davila.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Margaret Marks Davila; son, Raymond Davila; daughters, Jeanne Marie Bokaie (Nick), Debra Ann Davila; daughter-in-law, Virginia Davila; grandchildren, David L. Davila Jr., (Ann), Joe Bokaie (Michelle), Desarae Davila, Lauren Bokaie, Hanna Bokaie, Danielle Davila; great-grandchildren, Roxanne Davila, Jesse Davila, Marisol Davila, Jake Bokaie, Liam Bokaie, Emmi Bokaie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Leandro was a public servant with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office for over 35 years.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 2:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment at Mission Burial Park South.

For personal acknowledgement, you are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
01:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Rosary
02:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved