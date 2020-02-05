|
Leatrice Joyce Voigt went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 31, 2020. Leatrice, or "Lea" as she was known to all, was born and raised in San Antonio. Born on January 13, 1926, Lea grew up during the depression and World War II. She graduated from Tech High school in 1944. Ms. Lea worked for 44 years at Central Freight Lines, where she retired. She was a member of Central Baptist Church for many years, and was the eldest member there. Leatrice loved her family and spoke often of them to others. She had no children, however, Leatrice is survived by Mr. and Mrs. Don Voight (nephew), and Mr. and Mrs. Don Doty (niece Brenda). She is also survived by numerous great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews, spanning five generations. Ms. Lea had recently celebrated her 94th birthday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Meals on Wheels, San Antonio www.mowsatx.org.
Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral services will be celebrated Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2020