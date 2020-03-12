Home

LEE ALLEN CHASKIN

LEE ALLEN CHASKIN Obituary

Lee Allen Chaskin, born July 30, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois died Saturday, March 7, 2020 in San Antonio at the age of 80.

He leaves his wife of 52 years, Elizabeth "Libby" (Capps) Chaskin, his daughter Christin Ann Cody, his son Scott Edward Chaskin and his daughter Wendy Ratnavalle. He also leaves 5 grandchildren, Kellen Cody, Casey Cody, Connor Cody, Maya Chaskin and Lille Ranavalle.

A visitation will begin on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home with a memorial service to be held at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers a gift to the Humane Society would be appreciated.

To leave condolences please visit SunsetFuneralHomeSA.com.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 12, 2020
