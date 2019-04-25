December 13, 1960 - April 20, 2019

Lee Ann Bugg Christians, age 58, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Lee Ann had a kind heart and a gentle soul with a beautiful smile. Lee Ann was loved by all. She had a glow about her that she could not see. In her younger years she enjoyed many friendships and playing tennis. Reading novels was one of her favorites! She loved being with family and enjoyed gatherings at Lady Bugg Farm. She had a way about her always showing interest in others and wanted to know how they were doing. It was never about her. Family came first and she was able to share her love with her children as well as her three grand children. She was so proud of them. We will miss her so much, especially our long conversations with her. Lee Ann is survived by her husband, Chris B. Christians; children, Chris B. Christians IV and fiancée, Ashley Fousek, Leslie Rosales (Rafael) and James W. Christians; grandchildren, Quint Christians, Marco Rosales and Mia Rosales; parents, Pat and Jim Bugg; siblings, Theresa Wilk (Brad), Jim Bugg III, Martha Ausburn (John), Ellen Elliott (John), and Tish Karbach (David). Services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Cross Mausoleum Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Methodist Children's Hospital (www.sahealth.com). You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com



