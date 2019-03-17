|
December 14, 1931 - March 12, 2019
Lt. Col Lee Burnett Wise, USAF Retired, was taken home to be with the Lord March 12, 2019. He was born on December 14, 1931 in Brownwood TX. He is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Wise, sons Bret Lee Wise and James Robert Wise. Lee is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Caron Wise; children Melody (Billy) Blocker, Judi Wise, Kimberly (Richard) Skains, Lee B. (Pam) Wise, Jr., Todd Penick, Gary Penick; twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; sisters Opal Kington, Meichele Pittman, brothers Jim Wise and Dale Wise; numerous nieces and nephews.
A patriot who loved his country, Lee served at home and abroad.
One of his greatest joys was serving his Lord in church. He was faithful to pray daily for his family Colossians 1:9 "I pray that you may be filled with the knowledge of his will in all spiritual wisdom.so as to walk in a manner worthy of the Lord." Lee loved to tell stories, but his favorite story was about the love of Jesus. One of Lee's last declarations was "I love Jesus!'
Services at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
Visitation: 3/20/19 6:00 - 8:00
Funeral: 3/21/19 11:30
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019