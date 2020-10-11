Lee Kee Jr, age 88, of San Antonio, Texas, passed on into the loving arms of our Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by his Father, Lee "Lee Nging" Kee and his mother, Guadalupe Davila de Lee. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his surviving brother, Paul Kee, Sr; ex-sister-in-law's, Rafaela Kee and Carla Kee; nephews and nieces: Paul Kee Jr, David Kee Sr, Debra Falcon, Vivian Persha, Evelyn DePaz, Felita Rodriguez, Carla Cheatham, Margaret Kee, Christine Cunningham, Lee Kee and Charlie Kee as well as numerous great-nephews, great-nieces and great-great nephew. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy between Aug 28, 1951 – Aug 24, 1955. Always a true patriot, he continued serving his country working as a civil servant for the Department of Defense at Kelly AFB, TX for over 40 years. Upon his retirement he told his family that he was proud of the years of service he gave to his country and remained a loyal United States Patriot, devoted Brother and Uncle to the end. VIEWING will be Mon, Oct 12, 2020 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. FUNERAL and BURIAL SERVICES will be Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 11am

Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, 1700 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78214.

ALL GUEST ARE EXPECTED TO WEAR A MASK, AS WELL AS OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING, FOR THE DURATION OF BOTH EVENTS.