1/1
Lee Kee Jr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lee Kee Jr, age 88, of San Antonio, Texas, passed on into the loving arms of our Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He is preceded in death by his Father, Lee "Lee Nging" Kee and his mother, Guadalupe Davila de Lee. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his surviving brother, Paul Kee, Sr; ex-sister-in-law's, Rafaela Kee and Carla Kee; nephews and nieces: Paul Kee Jr, David Kee Sr, Debra Falcon, Vivian Persha, Evelyn DePaz, Felita Rodriguez, Carla Cheatham, Margaret Kee, Christine Cunningham, Lee Kee and Charlie Kee as well as numerous great-nephews, great-nieces and great-great nephew. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy between Aug 28, 1951 – Aug 24, 1955. Always a true patriot, he continued serving his country working as a civil servant for the Department of Defense at Kelly AFB, TX for over 40 years. Upon his retirement he told his family that he was proud of the years of service he gave to his country and remained a loyal United States Patriot, devoted Brother and Uncle to the end. VIEWING will be Mon, Oct 12, 2020 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm. FUNERAL and BURIAL SERVICES will be Tue, Oct 13, 2020 at 11am

Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, 1700 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78214.

ALL GUEST ARE EXPECTED TO WEAR A MASK, AS WELL AS OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING, FOR THE DURATION OF BOTH EVENTS.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved