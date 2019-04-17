|
9/22/1925 - 2/18/2019
Lee Martin Henry, Sr. passed away February 18, 2019, in San Antonio, at the age of 93. He was born in Charlotte, Texas, in 1925, to Esther Martin and John Bailey Henry.
He married Virginia Mae Quick Coburn in 1954 and they moved to San Antonio. They divorced in 1972.
He married Mary Ellen Wilcut in 1977.
Lee is preceeded in death by his parents, John Bailey Henry, Sr. and Esther Belle Martin Henry; brothers Retired USAF General John Bailey Henry, Jr. and USAAF veteran William M. Henry; first wife Virginia; and stepson Wayne J Coburn.
His wife Mary passed away a few weeks after Lee's death.
He is survived by his children Jane Marie Henry, Patricia Henry (Sheila), Nancy Henry, and Lee Martin Henry, Jr. (Edna); granddaughter Crystal; stepchildren Judy (aka Jay) Coburn Hall Stone (Rex), and Michael Lee Coburn (Cathy).
Funeral services were held Friday, February 22, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Charlotte, followed by interment at the Charlotte City Cemetery.
Extended obituary and guest book available at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 17, 2019