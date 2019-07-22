|
|
December 29, 1937 - June 28, 2019
Lee Roy Lawrence passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 in San Antonio at the age of 81 years 5 months 19 days. He was born on December 29, 1937 in San Antonio to James & Barbara Hoff Lawrence.Lee Roy was a lifetime resident of San Antonio. He was a Veteran, having served in the U. S. Army. He married the love of his life, Madie Prablek on June 15, 1956. Lee started as a Copy Boy for the San Antonio Light Newspaper. When the Light closed, he went to work for the Express-News Paper working in the Composing Room for 38 years and retired on January 1, 2000. He was an avid softball player for many years. Upon retiring he continued playing softball in the Senior Softball League. He played with the San Antonio Crackers and The Tigers, retiring from softball after 10 years.
Lee suffered from throat cancer until he contracted pneumonia, which was the cause of his death. The family would like to express their deepest thanks to Fred Gonzales who was always there for them when they needed a friend. He was preceded in death by his Parents and four Sisters. Lee is survived by his Wife, Madie Lawrence; Children, Donna Lawrence, Diane & husband, Joe Escoto, James Michael & wife, Monica Lawrence, all of San Antonio; Grandchildren, Alice Welmoth & Bridgett Lawrence; Great Grandchild, Eli James Lawrence; numerous Nieces, Nephews and a host of friends. Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:15 A.M. in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter #2. Inurnment will follow.
Published in Express-News on July 22, 2019