Lee Roy Richard Sanchez passed at the age of 88 in San Antonio, TX. He was born in Pearsall, TX to Senon and Frieda Sanchez on January 4, 1932. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister: Dorothy Peterson. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years: Mary Elizabeth Elizondo Sanchez; Children: Steven and his wife Susan, Paul and his wife Alejandra; grandchildren: Isabella, Mateo, Luke; Brother-in-laws: Edward and his wife Pat Elizondo, Arthur and his wife Beatrice Elizondo and other loving family members and friends.

Lee Roy graduated from Boerne High School, attended SWTSU before entering the Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He worked at Fort Sam Houston in civil service where he later retired. His passions were his family, friends and hunting (deer, dove, quail and varmints).

He loved the outdoors, the Hill Country and the South Texas Brush Country. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 9:00am at Sunset Funeral Home with interment to follow at Sunset memorial park.